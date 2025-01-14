Bradesco BBI Seeks Control Of Mover’S CCR Shares Amid Financial Turmoil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant development, Bradesco BBI is attempting to seize control of CCR shares held by Grupo Mover. The notified CCR of its intention to consolidate fiduciary ownership of 281.57 million shares.



This move comes as Mover faces difficulties, having entered judicial recovery in December 2024. Bradesco BBI claims Mover defaulted on its debt obligations, triggering the bank's right to take over the shares.



The stake in question represents nearly all of Mover's 14.86% ownership in CCR, a major Brazilian infrastructure company. CCR operates toll roads and urban mobility concessions across the country.



Mover, formerly known as Camargo Corrêa, contests the legitimacy of Bradesco BBI's action. The company argues that the bank lacks proper authorization and has not followed necessary procedures.



Mover insists that Bradesco BBI 's credit is unsecured and subject to the ongoing judicial recovery process. This dispute highlights the complex relationships between Brazilian corporations, banks, and infrastructure projects.







It underscores the potential ripple effects of financial distress across the corporate landscape. The outcome could significantly impact CCR's ownership structure and its ability to pursue growth opportunities.

CCR's Ambitious Expansion and Financial Challenges

CCR has positioned itself for expansion in Brazil's infrastructure sector. The company aims to win federal road projects worth billions in investments over the coming years.



It also expects payments from the São Paulo government through extensions to existing road concessions. The broader context includes recent developments in Brazil's financial landscape.



Congress is considering easing capital requirements for banks, potentially unleashing substantial lending capacity. This could stimulate consumption and economic growth in the country.



In addition, CCR's investment strategy reflects its ambitious growth plans. The company invested a record R$6.2 billion in 2023, nearly doubling its expenditure from the previous year.



This accelerated growth aligns with CCR 's long-term vision for infrastructure development in Brazil. As the situation unfolds, CCR has committed to keeping shareholders and the market informed of any new developments.



The company finds itself at the center of a complex dispute between a major shareholder and a significant creditor. However, this adds uncertainty to CCR's near-term outlook and the broader infrastructure sector.



The case exemplifies the challenges faced by Brazilian companies in navigating financial difficulties and corporate restructuring. It also demonstrates the assertive stance creditors take in protecting their interests.



This is particularly evident during times of economic stress. The resolution of this dispute will likely have far-reaching implications for corporate governance and creditor rights in Brazil.

MENAFN14012025007421016031ID1109090459