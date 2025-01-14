'Land Of Jaguar' Exhibition Opens At Qatar Photography Center

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The 'Land of the Jaguar' was inaugurated today at the premises of Qatar Photography Center of the of Culture.

The exhibition showcases an extraordinary collection of innovative art works by the Qatari photographers Jassim Ahmed Al Bouainain and Ali Seifuddin at building 18 of the Cultural Village Foundation - Katara.

The 30-day event depicts the two photographers' expeditions to the Brazilian Pantanal, one of the regions that abounds with a prolific biodiversity, centered on capturing the jaguar, one of the foremost symbols of wildlife.

Commenting on this experience, Al Bouainain highlighted that it was an extraordinary expedition during which they spent long hours waiting for the exact time to capture unique photos that show the beauty of Jaguar and its behavior within the natural habitat.

For his part, Seifuddin highlighted that the expedition was an opportunity to figure out the relationship between human and nature and hoped that the captured photos would inspire the public to raise the awareness about the significance of conserving the environment and wildlife.