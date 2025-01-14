'Land Of Jaguar' Exhibition Opens At Qatar Photography Center
Date
1/14/2025 3:02:58 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The 'Land of the Jaguar' exhibition was inaugurated today at the premises of Qatar Photography Center of the Ministry of Culture.
The exhibition showcases an extraordinary collection of innovative art works by the Qatari photographers Jassim Ahmed Al Bouainain and Ali Seifuddin at building 18 of the Cultural Village Foundation - Katara.
The 30-day event depicts the two photographers' expeditions to the Brazilian Pantanal, one of the regions that abounds with a prolific biodiversity, centered on capturing the jaguar, one of the foremost symbols of wildlife.
Commenting on this experience, Al Bouainain highlighted that it was an extraordinary expedition during which they spent long hours waiting for the exact time to capture unique photos that show the beauty of Jaguar and its behavior within the natural habitat.
For his part, Seifuddin highlighted that the expedition was an opportunity to figure out the relationship between human and nature and hoped that the captured photos would inspire the public to raise the awareness about the significance of conserving the environment and wildlife.
MENAFN14012025000063011010ID1109090284
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.