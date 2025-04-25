Amir Cup: Al Sadd To Open Title Defence Against Al Kharaitiyat

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Defending champions Al Sadd will begin their quest for a record-extending 20th Amir Cup title with a tricky Round of 16 clash against Al Kharaitiyat, following an exciting draw unveiled in Doha yesterday.

The draw produced several compelling matchups, with Al Duhail set to take on Al Sailiya, and Al Gharafa drawn against Al Khor in another eye-catching fixture.

Al Ahli will face last year's finalists Qatar SC in what promises to be a tightly contested encounter, while Al Rayyan open their campaign against Lusail. Al Shahania are scheduled to meet Mesaimeer, and Al Wakrah will clash with Umm Salal. Meanwhile, Al Shamal are pitted against Al Arabi in the final fixture of the round.



The draw ceremony, held at Andaz Hotel, was attended by Qatar Football Association (QFA) President Jassim bin Rashid Al-Buainain, QFA Vice President Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Suwaidi, members of the Executive Committee, Secretary-General Mansoor Al-Ansari, and club representatives.

The draw was conducted by Ali Hamoud Al-Nuaimi, Head of Competitions at the QFA, alongside Hussein Al-Sharshani from the Competitions Department.

The Round of 16 matches will take place from May 4 to 7, featuring two games each day.

Al Sadd, who recently clinched the Qatar Stars League (QSL) title and booked a spot in the Qatar Cup final set for May 10, are targeting a domestic treble this season.

Their first Amir Cup hurdle will be Al Kharaitiyat, with the match set for May 6 at Al Thumama Stadium. Al Kharaitiyat, who finished third in the Second Division League, reached the Round of 16 after edging past Al Bidda SC in a penalty shootout during the preliminary round.

“Our focus will be on the first match against Al Kharaitiyat, a strong team,” said Al Sadd Sporting Director Mohammed Gholam.“We'll begin preparations for the tournament with great motivation. We want to keep winning titles and compete strongly.”

QSL runners-up and Qatar Cup finalists Al Duhail will also face a stern test as they take on Al Sailiya – recently crowned Second Division League champions – on May 5.

“Our match against Al Sailiya will be a difficult one. They've had a successful run in the Second Division and earned promotion to the First Division,” said Al Duhail coach Christophe Galtier.

“I hope to lead Al Duhail to their fifth Amir Cup title. This is especially important after our disappointment in the league this season.”

Al Gharafa, who secured third place in the QSL, will meet Al Khor the same day Al Sadd are in action. Al Gharafa coach Pedro Martins is expecting a tough battle against Al Khor, who were relegated to the Second Division after finishing bottom of the QSL.

“The Amir Cup draw was a tough one for us. Facing Al Khor in the first match, and potentially meeting league champions Al Sadd in the quarter-finals, is a real challenge. Both teams have big ambitions in this tournament,” said Martins.

Meanwhile, Al Rayyan coach Artur Jorge expressed his ambition of leading the club to a seventh Amir Cup title as they face Second Division side Lusail on May 5.

“Our focus is on the first match against Lusail. The tournament's format doesn't allow for many mistakes, so we need to be well-prepared from the start. Our goal is to win a seventh title for Al Rayyan,” he said.

The Round of 16 stage will kick off on May 4 with Al Shahania facing Mesaimeer, followed by the clash between Al Ahli and Qatar SC. Al Ahli enjoyed an impressive QSL season, finishing fourth.

“We are committed to delivering the performance expected of us in this prestigious tournament and advancing to the final stages,” said Al Ahli assistant coach Khaled Taj.

The Round of 16 will conclude on May 7, with Al Wakrah facing Umm Salal, followed by the match between Al Shamal and Al Arabi.