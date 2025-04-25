6Th Edition Of The Reading Olympiad Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) concluded the 6th edition of the Reading Olympiad and the 9th season of the Arab Reading Challenge during an educational celebration attended by MoEHE Undersecretary H E Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, representatives from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), a number of ministry officials, school principals, and a large audience of students.

The ceremony also honoured student Ghala Abdullah Al Hajri from Al Khwarizmi Elementary School for Girls, who achieved first place in both the Reading Olympiad and the Arab Reading Challenge. This double achievement reflects her excellence and distinction in the fields of reading and self-learning, and serves as a role model for school students in Qatar.

Director of the Curriculum and Learning Resources Department at MoEHE Sarah Al Sharim emphasised that the Reading Olympiad has witnessed a qualitative development represented by its integration with the Arab Reading Challenge initiative, making it one of the qualifying tracks for the final rounds at the Arab world level. She praised the increasing participation from schools and students year after year, reflecting a growing awareness of the importance of reading as a gateway to self-learning and academic excellence.

She pointed out that school libraries and learning resource centers are supportive and stimulating educational environments that contribute to enhancing critical thinking skills and independent learning, and constitute a fundamental pillar for achieving academic achievement and developing students' integrated personalities in light of rapid changes.

The ceremony included honouring the top five students in each educational category in the Reading Olympiad, the top ten students in the Arab Reading Challenge, and people of determination, in a festive atmosphere that reflected pride and appreciation for the students' achievements.