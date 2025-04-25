MECC Showcases Qatar's Efforts To Address Climate Change At Earthna Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) made a distinguished contribution to the activities of the second edition of the Earthna Summit 2025, organised by Qatar Foundation.” The summit featured four panel discussions that focused on several vital environmental topics.

The MECC participated in the summit's panel discussions with Engineer Ahmad Mohammed Al-Sada, Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Change Affairs; Dr. Ibrahim Al-Musalmani, Assistant Undersecretary for Natural Reserves Affairs; and Abdulhadi Al-Marri, Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs.

During a panel discussion titled“Arid Cities Network,” Al-Sada participated in the discussions. During his speech, he emphasised Qatar's commitment to integrating climate goals into its development strategies.



He noted that environmental sustainability is a fundamental pillar of national development plans, most notably the National Climate Action Plan and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, whose objectives align with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al-Sada explained that leveraging traditional knowledge and acquired expertise to formulate innovative urban solutions contributes to enhancing cities' resilience to the harsh climatic conditions imposed by arid environments.

Dr. Al-Musalmani participated in the second panel, titled“Coral Reefs in Qatar: Strategy and Action Plan for Conservation and Restoration,” where he emphasized Qatar's commitment to preserving its marine environments, noting that protecting coral reefs is an essential part of the National Biodiversity Strategy.

In another session, Al-Marri reviewed the MECC's air quality monitoring initiatives.