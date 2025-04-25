Qatar Tourism Hosts Visiting German Delegation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Tourism H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji hosted an official dinner at Sanad Doha – Msheireb Downtown, in honour of the visiting delegation from the city of Düsseldorf, Germany.

The event was attended by Minister-President of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia H E Hendrik Wüst as the guest of honour in addition to several prominent high-ranking officials, as well as Qatari officials and representatives from Qatar Chamber and the Qatari Businessmen Association.

The evening featured speeches by several distinguished guests, including Al Kharji, Hendrik Wüst; Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed; and Christian Tarik Schwippert, Managing Director of The German Mittelstand GCC Office LLC.

The speeches were then followed by an informative presentation by Visit Qatar's International Markets department.

During his speech, the Chairman of Qatar Tourism highlighted the dynamic partnership between Qatar and Germany, characterised by mutual respect, shared values, and a collaborative spirit that spans decades and continues to grow.

The evening concluded with a networking reception, providing an opportunity for meaningful dialogue and the exchange of ideas between Qatari and German stakeholders.

The event served as a testament to the enduring ties between the two nations and reaffirmed a shared commitment to deepening collaboration across tourism, business, and cultural exchange.