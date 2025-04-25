Seminar Discusses Qatar-Thailand Collaboration In Environmental Conservation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) M Mazharul Haque | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Thailand's exemplary sustainability and eco-tourism models were highlighted in a seminar on Wednesday in order to foster collaboration between Thailand and Qatar in environmental conservation, sustainable tourism and climate resilience.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Doha in collaboration with the Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and the Environmental Science Center at Qatar University hosted the seminar titled, 'From Local to Global: Thailand's Sustainability and Eco-Tourism Journeys', in Doha.

The seminar opened with the opening remarks by H E Sira Swangsilpa, Ambassador of Thailand to Qatar, who emphasised the importance of sustainable development and environmental conservation, which are potential areas of collaboration between Thailand and Qatar that aligns with both countries' national development strategies.



It highlighted Thailand's sustainability frameworks, emphasising its globally recognised eco-tourism models, environmental conservation efforts, and community-driven development initiatives. It also aimed to foster collaboration between Thailand and Qatar, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024 - 2030, which prioritise sustainable economic growth and knowledge-based economy.

The seminar featured expert-led discussions on three key areas that align with the theme of Earthna Summit 2025. In the first session, 'Empowering Local Communities - An Enterprise for a Better World' Visit-orn Rajatanarvin, Director of Knowledge and Learning Centre, Mae Fah Luang Foundation under Royal Patronage (MFLF), shared how the Doi Tung Development Project tackles deep-rooted issues in northern Thailand such as opium cultivation, human trafficking and illiteracy, through a holistic and people-centric approach.

In the second session, 'Promoting Responsible Eco-Tourism and Environmental,' Alex Rendell, Chief Executive Director and Co-Founder of Environmental Education Centre (EEC) Thailand, demonstrated that a truly responsible eco-tourism could only begin with education that cultivates connection between people and nature.

In the third session, 'Panel Discussion on Advancing Environmental Conservation,' Thai and Qatari experts discussed mangrove conservation efforts and educational awareness-raising initiatives, besides ongoing collaborations between Thailand and Qatar on eco-tourism development, mangrove conservation and coastal ecosystem.