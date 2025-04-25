NCSA President, Swiss Ambassador Discuss Cooperation In Cybersecurity

President of the National Cyber Security Agency (NSCA) H E Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki met Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to the State of Qatar, H E Florence Tinguely Mattli yesterday. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, as well as ways to develop and enhance the partnership in this field.

