Kate Hudson Rocks One-Piece Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline

She asked her followers for advice for keeping it protected, reports 'People' magazine.

She wrote in the caption,“Spring and Side b*** Two things I love to get behind (Searching for best pure and natural, without white cast, sunscreen. Any suggestions?)”.

As per 'People', the photo showed Hudson lounging outdoors, wearing a white, one-piece swimsuit.

Her cheeky swimwear featured a plunging neckline, plus minimal material on the back and sides, creating the perfect opportunity for a bit of side b***. A wine glass and a beverage can were seen on an end table next to her chair, as she accessorised with a pair of shades and a straw beach hat.

Her older brother, Cleaning Lady actor Oliver Hudson, couldn't help but comment on her carefree post.“Tone it down Hudson! There are children here. Once again inappropriate”, Oliver, 48, joked. Meanwhile, Kerry Washington added,“HOT!!!!!”. On February 13, Kate stepped out in another daring look for the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix series, 'Running Point'.

For her big night, she went with a Roberto Cavalli couture satin gown with a plunging square neckline and coulisse draping effect. The champagne-colored piece featured thigh high split on each of her legs for a truly head-turning look. The 'Gonna Find Out' singer went with contrasting colors for her jewelry, wearing a silver diamond necklace with a pink stone at the center.

Her hair was styled by Lona Vigi for Joico, and her makeup was done with natural glam in mind, a subtle smokey eye and a nude lip. Kate, who recently spoke with co-star Mindy Kaling, joked that Oliver is“still mad” that he didn't get a role in the sports comedy series.