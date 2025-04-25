Qatar And Poland Review Bilateral Cooperation

Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, met with Minister of finance of the Republic of Poland, H E Andrzej Domanski. On the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) held between April 21-26, 2025 in Washington DC, USA. The meetings focused on bilateral relations were reviewed and aspects of cooperation were discussed.

