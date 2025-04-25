Qatar Tourism Hosts Delegation From DCT Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism welcomed an official delegation from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) as part of a visit aimed at exchanging expertise and strengthening cooperation in the areas of licensing, holiday homes management, service excellence programmes and trainings, and the management of events and exhibitions.



The visit featured an in-depth presentation on licensing procedures and follow-up mechanisms, alongside open discussions highlighting best practices across Qatar's tourism sector. The visit concluded with a formal lunch at Behlambar Restaurant, providing an opportunity to further deepen collaboration and exchange insights. This visit reflects Qatar Tourism's ongoing commitment to fostering regional cooperation and sharing knowledge to reinforce the country's standing as a leading destination on both the regional and international tourism map.