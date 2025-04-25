Qatar Tourism Hosts Delegation From DCT Abu Dhabi
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism welcomed an official delegation from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) as part of a visit aimed at exchanging expertise and strengthening cooperation in the areas of licensing, holiday homes management, service excellence programmes and trainings, and the management of events and exhibitions.Read Also
-
MECC showcases Qatar's efforts to address climate change at Earthna Summit
Qatar's tech market spurs GDP growth as workplace rankings attract global talent
Vegetable markets, Mahaseel sold over 37,000 tonnes of local vegetables in 2024
The visit featured an in-depth presentation on licensing procedures and follow-up mechanisms, alongside open discussions highlighting best practices across Qatar's tourism sector. The visit concluded with a formal lunch at Behlambar Restaurant, providing an opportunity to further deepen collaboration and exchange insights. This visit reflects Qatar Tourism's ongoing commitment to fostering regional cooperation and sharing knowledge to reinforce the country's standing as a leading destination on both the regional and international tourism map.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment