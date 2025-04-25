Khalifa International Stadium To Host Amir Cup Final On May 24
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Football Association (QFA) yesterday announced that the iconic Khalifa International Stadium will host the highly-anticipated Amir Cup final on May 24.
Speaking at a press conference held on the sidelines of the Round of 16 draw, QFA's Head of Competitions, Ali Hamoud Al-Nuaimi, confirmed that Al Thumama, Jassim Bin Hamad and Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadiums will also host matches during the 53rd edition of the prestigious tournament.Read Also
QFA's Head of Media, Ali Al-Salat, said the tournament's promotional campaign-launched during the preliminary stage-is in full swing.
He added that lucrative prizes for fans will be up for grabs during the matches, with more details
to be announced soon via the QFA's official media channels.
