Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Khalifa International Stadium To Host Amir Cup Final On May 24

2025-04-25 02:22:00
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Football Association (QFA) yesterday announced that the iconic Khalifa International Stadium will host the highly-anticipated Amir Cup final on May 24.

Speaking at a press conference held on the sidelines of the Round of 16 draw, QFA's Head of Competitions, Ali Hamoud Al-Nuaimi, confirmed that Al Thumama, Jassim Bin Hamad and Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadiums will also host matches during the 53rd edition of the prestigious tournament.

QFA's Head of Media, Ali Al-Salat, said the tournament's promotional campaign-launched during the preliminary stage-is in full swing.

He added that lucrative prizes for fans will be up for grabs during the matches, with more details

to be announced soon via the QFA's official media channels.

