Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo Returns To Riyadh From 27 29 May, Supporting The Rapid Growth In Saudi Arabia's $57 Billion Logistics Industry

The Kingdom's largest trade event for warehousing, supply chain and logistics has doubled in size since its 2024 launch, now spanning 20,000 sqm and featuring over 400 exhibitors

Leading companies like SAL Logistics, Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) and Bahri will showcase advancements in logistics and supply chain management

Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo, the Kingdom's largest trade event for warehousing, supply chain and logistics, returns to Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre (RICEC) from 27–29 May 2025. As Saudi Arabia strengthens its position as a global logistics hub, the event will provide a platform for industry professionals to explore strategies that enhance efficiency, expand networks and optimize operations. With the sector projected to handle 1.7 billion metric tons of cargo by 2030, the exhibition, the largest of its kind in the region, supports the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals.

Following a successful launch in 2024, this year's edition of the event will feature more than 400 exhibitors from over 25 countries. With over 18,000 industry leaders and professionals expected to attend, the event will showcase advancements in warehousing, transportation and commercial vehicle solutions, offering valuable opportunities for growth and collaboration.

As the Kingdom continues its ambitious push to elevate its position in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index (LPI), Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo serves as a vital platform for stakeholders to explore new opportunities, strengthen supply chains and drive long-term economic value. The exhibition will feature a variety of exhibitors, from logistics service providers and technology innovators to infrastructure developers, all contributing to the sector's evolution.

“Saudi Arabia is strengthening its logistics and supply chain infrastructure in alignment with Vision 2030, creating new opportunities for industry players,” said Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President – Construction, at dmg events.“Due to overwhelming demand, Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo is returning earlier in May 2025 and has doubled in size, expanding to over 20,000 sqm. This growth reflects the rising opportunities in the sector, with Saudi Arabia's logistics industry projected to reach $57 billion by 2030 (Source: Frost & Sullivan). As the largest trade event for warehousing, supply chain and logistics, the event provides unique opportunities for businesses to explore tailored solutions and build new strategic partnerships that will help shape the industry's future and drive business growth.”

From freight forwarding and last-mile delivery to robotics and warehouse automation, the event will showcase unique solutions transforming supply chain operations.

Leading companies such as SAL Logistics, a key player in air cargo handling and supply chain solutions; Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR), which is advancing rail freight connectivity across the Kingdom, will showcase their latest initiatives and Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, will highlight its integrated shipping solutions. Exhibitors from Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, Italy, India, China and other countries will bring diverse expertise is systems, services and solutions.

Expanding its scope, the event's 2025 edition will debut the Commercial Vehicles Zone, a dedicated platform for fleet management, heavy transport solutions and next-generation logistics vehicles. As demand for efficient transport grows, the zone will showcase electric and autonomous vehicles, smart fleet tracking and fuel-efficient innovations, helping industry professionals enhance operations, reduce costs and support Saudi Arabia's logistics vision.

Alongside the exhibition, the Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Summit will bring together industry leaders for high-level discussions on building agile and resilient supply chains, focusing on the key challenges and opportunities shaping the sector. With Saudi Arabia investing significantly in the logistics sector, regulatory reforms and digital transformation, the summit will explore pressing topics such as the IKTVA (In-Kingdom Total Value Add) programme, geopolitical risks, trade zone expansion and manufacturing localization. The 2025 edition will once again present meaningful dialogues, accelerating industry growth.

With Saudi Arabia's logistics sector undergoing rapid transformation, this year's Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo is set to be the most influential yet, offering a gateway for businesses to capitalize on emerging opportunities, build new partnerships and stay ahead of industry developments.

