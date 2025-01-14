Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Window Shutter System (LBT-9002)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new shutter system for homes that allows the shutter to be easily attached and removed as needed," said an inventor, from

Murfreesboro, Tenn., "so I invented the FOREVER SHUTTERS. My design offers an easier way to clean or repaint the shutters."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved exterior window shutter for residential homes. In doing so, it can be easily removed at any time for various reasons, such as for repainting or cleaning. As a result, it increases convenience and options. It also could enhance the appearance of a home with it's various colors and styles. The invention features a practical, secure and durable design that is easy to install and maintain so it is ideal for homeowners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LBT-9002, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED