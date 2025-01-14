Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Sued By Former Employees For Wrongful Termination In Retaliation For Whistleblowing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC, INC. (NASDAQ:FFIE)

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. is a publicly traded start-up (NASDAQ symbol“FFIE”) focused on the development of electric (“EVs”). The company is based in Los Angeles, California.In 2024, two former Faraday Future employees filed Complaints against the company in the Los Angeles County Superior Court (Los Angeles County Superior Court Case No. 24STCV07835 and Los Angeles County Superior Court Case No. 24STCV08033 ). As reflected in those Complaints, which are a matter of public record, the two former employees allege that during their employment at Faraday Future, they uncovered what they believed to be violations of federal law, California law and company policy. Those alleged violations concerned failure to comply with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”) reporting requirements under the Transportation Recall Enhancement, Accountability and Documentation Act (“TREAD”), the release of non-road approved software on customer cars, and publicly misreporting vehicle sales figures. The two former employees allege that they repeatedly notified Faraday Future of the alleged violations in an attempt to force the company to comply with applicable law and company policy. The two former employees allege that Faraday Future terminated their employment in retaliation for their protected whistleblowing. Faraday Future filed a motion to force the two former employees to arbitrate their disputes with the company. The Los Angeles County Superior Court ordered both matters to arbitration.The two former Faraday Future employees are represented by Patrick Baldwin, Esq. and Christopher Mader, Esq. of Baldwin Mader Law Group.About Us: Baldwin Mader Law Group is a boutique Securities Litigation firm based in Manhattan Beach, California, with offices in Menlo Park, California and Indian Wells, California. Patrick Baldwin, Esq. has specialized in securities and investment fraud litigation for over 45 years. He was an attorney at the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington D.C. (Market Regulation and Corporation Finance). Christopher Mader, Esq. has been a litigator for 25 years, specializing in securities litigation since 2005. He was formerly a FINRA licensed registered representative at a leading investment firm.

