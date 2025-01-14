Arab Countries Top Importers Of Brazil’S Duck Meat

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Of the five leading importers of Brazil's duck meat, four are Arab Gulf countries. According to 2024 data, exports of the product grew by 1.3%, reaching 3,551 tonnes. However, in revenue, there was a 12.7% decrease, to USD 11.9 million.

The leading importer was the United Arab Emirates, which accounted for nearly half of all duck meat exports, according to 2024 data released on Monday (13) by poultry lobby ABPA . UAE imported 1,524 tonnes, a 66% increase compared to 2023.

Saudi Arabia was the second largest destination at 893 tonnes, a decrease of 9% compared to 2023. Qatar, the third largest buyer, imported 257 tonnes, a 39% drop. It was followed by Chile, which increased its purchases to 195 tonnes (+94%), and Kuwait, which imported 179 tonnes (+18%).

ABPA's data also showed the performance of turkey meat exports, which were 8.1% lower than in 2023, totaling 64,100 tonnes. In revenue, shipments amounted to USD 153.9 million, a decrease of 23.4% compared to 2023. The leading buyers were Mexico, South Africa, the Netherlands, Chile, and Peru.

“The two poultry industries grossed USD 165 million in foreign exchange revenue for the country, and there're good expectations regarding the shipping flow in 2025, especially for Europe and the Middle East,” the president of ABPA, Ricardo Santin, was quoted as saying in a statement.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

