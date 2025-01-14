Jerome Stewart Unveils The Cody Houston Series: A Gripping Tale Of Grit, Redemption, And Adventure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONGWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jerome Stewart invites readers on a gripping journey through the rugged, morally complex world of Cody Houston, a loner with a turbulent past and a strong sense of justice. The Cody Houston Series features five novels that seamlessly blend action, adventure, mystery, and drama, creating a fascinating universe for readers to explore.Palmetto Pardon – 1st in seriesSet in the heart of Florida, this showcases Cody's struggle to leave his past as a hitman behind. When drug dealers threaten his friends, Cody is forced to return to his old ways to protect them. With intensely brutal action, subterfuge, and misdirection, Palmetto Pardon explores themes of loyalty, redemption, and the struggle for a second chance.Mesquite Masquerade – 2nd book in seriesCody Houston's quiet life is shattered when a chance encounter leaves him in custody of a rare meteorite coveted by a violent Mexican drug cartel. Drawn into a race against time, Cody single-handedly confronts and rescues a kidnapped astrophysicist while evading Mexican authorities and cartel members. Combining savage action, humor, and romance, Mesquite Masquerade is a compelling tale of grit, courage and redemption.Redbud Reckoning – 3rd book in seriesCody's newfound family ties take center stage in this modern western. A nephew he never knew suddenly shows up in his life and brings him to Oklahoma to claim inheritance property. Their shared inheritance leads to a deadly confrontation with a gang of violent neighbors. Featuring a dramatic night time parachute drop, midnight horseback rescue and a high-noon-Tombstone-style showdown, Redbud Reckoning is a fast paced, hard charging adventure about family, bravery, and justice.Sycamore Secrets – 4th book in seriesCody's investigative instincts are tested in this psychological thriller, where he uncovers a murder spree linked to a reclusive mathematics professor obsessed with D.B. Cooper. Balancing themes of redemption, family, and justice, Sycamore Secrets takes readers on an emotional and action-packed journey, showcasing Cody's outside-the-box, unconventional yet effective approach to law enforcement.Evergreen Escapade - 5th book in seriesInspired by a WWII event passed down from Stewart's late father, this epic installment begins with the rescue of a bomber crew behind enemy lines in Italy. Decades later, Cody finds himself unraveling the mystery of ancient Roman coins smuggled during the war and buried in modern-day rural Oklahoma by a member of bomber crew. In this story of brotherhood and justice, Cody's relentless pursuit of righteousness ensures a thrilling conclusion.The Cody Houston Series combines fast-paced action with interesting storytelling, exploring the complexities of human relationships, morality, and redemption. Each novel delivers a standalone adventure while contributing to the broader narrative of Cody's growth as a character.All five books in the Cody Houston Series, Mesquite Masquerade, Evergreen Escapade, Palmetto Pardon, Redbud Reckoning, and Sycamore Secrets, are available in paperback and hardback formats in major online bookstores.Jerome Stewart, a Florida resident with Oklahoma roots, is a seasoned adventurer. Certified as a Divemaster and licensed Boat Captain, he's an avid sports fisherman. A motorcycle enthusiast, he's explored iconic routes like the Dragon's Tail, Blue Ridge Parkway, A1A, Natchez Trace, and Pacific Coast Highway. When he's not on the road or the water, you can find him with his loyal Labrador, enjoying a whiskey and dreaming up new exploits for his fictional character, Cody Houston.

