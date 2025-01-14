Canopy Connect Announces Integration With Encompass To Verify Insurance In Seconds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tolga Tezel, founder and CEO of Canopy ConnectBEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Canopy Connect, a leading insurance verification provider, today announced a new integration using the latest API framework from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) for mortgage technology and available via the marketplace in the ICE digital lending platform. This modern framework enables industry participants to integrate to ICE solutions and provide their services to loan originators and servicers through secure API-enabled technology. The integration allows flood and homeowners insurance policies to be verified via Canopy Connect directly within Encompass®.Canopy Connect powers automated insurance verification through consumer-permissioned data sharing. From Encompass, a user can order a verification and send a verification email to a borrower. The borrower clicks the link, finds their insurance carrier, and signs in with their carrier credentials. In seconds, verified policy information and documents are available directly in the lender's Encompass loan file.“This new integration with Encompass reflects our commitment to helping lenders more efficiently verify insurance,” said Tolga Tezel, founder and CEO of Canopy Connect .“Canopy Connect is transforming a process that used to require time wasted on hold and multiple reminders, into an automated 30-second transaction.”Learn more about Canopy Connect's insurance verification for mortgage lenders at:Encompass users can learn more about the integration with Canopy Connect in the Marketplace.Encompass Partner ConnectTM enables the integration of key third-party products and services with ICE mortgage technology solutions. ICE does not own, control, nor endorse any specific industry participant or the product/service provided. Loan originators and servicers are responsible for vetting, selecting, and contracting with the providers of their choosing.About Canopy Connect, Inc.Canopy ConnectTM is the leader in insurance verification technology, giving businesses the ability to retrieve verified insurance information directly from insurance carriers in seconds and deliver data directly into other systems via API. Through its consumer consent-driven data sharing technology and secure cloud infrastructure, Canopy Connect's solutions allow insurance agencies, carriers, lenders, auto dealers, insurance innovators, and other businesses to deliver delightful, intelligent, and frictionless insurance services. Learn more at

