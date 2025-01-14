Creative Planning Acquires Krivoshein Mcdaniels Financial

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning, one of the nation's largest registered advisors (RIAs), today announced the of Krivoshein | McDaniels Financial, an RIA based in Walla Walla, Washington. The acquisition, finalized on October 31, 2024, brings six dedicated wealth management professionals from Krivoshein | McDaniels into the Creative Planning family.

"The team at Krivoshein | McDaniels Financial shares our commitment to providing trusted, tailored financial guidance," said Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning. "Their deep client relationships and client-centered approach align perfectly with our mission, and we're excited to welcome them to Creative Planning."

Scott Krivoshein founded his advisory practice in 2001 and was later joined by Kim McDaniels in 2011. After many years working together to deliver personalized and compassionate financial and investment guidance, the firm officially was renamed to Krivoshein | McDaniels Financial in 2021.

The firm serves a diverse client base, including retirees, pre-retirees, families, individuals, women investors and business owners, and managed $460 million in assets as of September 2024. As part of Creative Planning, the Krivoshein | McDaniels Financial team will continue to provide retirement planning, financial planning, investment management, estate and education planning, business retirement planning, charitable planning and trust services, and divorce financial planning.

"We're incredibly proud of the relationships we've built and the successes we've helped our clients achieve," said Scott Krivoshein, Partner.

"By joining Creative Planning, we're gaining access to an outstanding network of talent, advanced technology and extensive resources that will enhance the value we deliver to our clients. We're thrilled to join Creative Planning's team," added Kim McDaniels, Partner.



The acquisition of Krivoshein | McDaniels Financial marks Creative Planning's eleventh acquisition in two years as the firm continues its strategic growth by expanding its geographical footprint and wealth management capabilities. Kevin Geary and Brett Zaniewski of Decerno Advisors served as exclusive advisor while Katz Teller served as legal counsel to Krivoshein | McDaniels Financial in the transaction.

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning and its affiliates have more than $345 billion in combined assets under management and advisement across all 50 states and 90 countries as of September 30, 2024. United Capital Financial Advisors is an affiliate of Creative Planning.

