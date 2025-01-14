The 2024/25 Cloud Awards Winners Announced

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

International Cloud Computing Awards Program Crowns Winners



The 2024/25 Cloud Awards - the long-running awards recognizing achievements in cloud computing – has announced this year's winners.

The Cloud Awards covers 36 categories spotlighting several disciplines within cloud computing. This includes cloud solutions for areas such as Finance, ERP, and HR, and innovative use of technologies for mobile, use of artificial intelligence, and 'Internet of Things'. Standalone projects and strategies are also recognized, as well as overall excellence in cloud computing through infrastructure, data management and security.

The program invited entrants from across the globe, and from organizations of all sizes. The 2024/25 winners list contains a blend of household names and disruptive startups, with representation from North America, Europe, Australia, and from across Asia.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We are delighted to name the winners of The 2024/25 Cloud Awards. With many categories sporting more finalists than in previous years, such was the quality of the submissions received, this year's edition of the awards has proven particularly competitive. Being named a winner is a truly outstanding achievement.

The program has shown the level of ingenuity within the cloud computing industry in harnessing new and emerging technologies to drive it forwards. We've had the pleasure of reviewing some fantastic submissions, delivering exceptional value to their end users and customers.



On behalf of all at The Cloud Awards we congratulate the winners, thank all of this year's participants, and look forward to seeing how they continue to develop and innovate in the coming months and years."

The program will return to welcome new submissions in fall 2025, to continue recognizing excellence in cloud computing solutions.

To see which organizations have been named winners, please visit:



The FinTech Awards

and Cloud Security Awards are now accepting nominations for their respective programs, recognizing excellence in financial technologies and cloud security solutions respectively. The next entry deadline, for The FinTech Awards, is Friday 24 January 2025. The entry deadline for the Cloud Security Awards on 21 February 2025.

Contact details



For The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Sales and Marketing Manager



[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

Notes for editors



About the Cloud Awards



The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit / .



About The Cloud Awards Program



The Cloud Awards

identifies and celebrates the most innovative organizations, technologies, individuals and teams in the world of cloud computing. The program spans 36 categories, including 'Best Cloud Infrastructure' and 'Best Cloud Automation Solution'.



About The SaaS Awards



The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.



About The Cloud Security Awards



The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.'

About The A.I. Awards



The A.I. Awards

recognizes the best and the brightest in solutions utilizing artificial intelligence. The program incorporates 26 categories across a wide range of sectors, including 'Best Use of AI in Retail and eCommerce' and 'Best Use of AI in Finance'.



About The FinTech Awards



The FinTech Awards

focuses on the major innovations in the world of financial technology, across 23 categories. These include 'Best FinTech for Financial Accounting and Management Accounting' and 'Best FinTech for RegTech and Financial Compliance'.

