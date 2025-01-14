Stoner's Pizza Marks 51St Location In Coral Springs, Florida, With Grand Opening Celebration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "As a South Florida-based company, opening our 51st unit in Coral Springs is an exciting addition to the Stoner's family," shared John Stetson, CEO and Owner of Stoner's Pizza. "We're deeply committed to serving our neighbors and to continue creating connections through food. With our growth plans, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Stoner's as we continue to expand our footprint and bring our signature flavors to even more communities."

Stoner's Pizza celebrated its highly anticipated grand opening on Sunday, January 12th, with a special appearance by Stanley C. Panther, the beloved mascot of the Florida Panthers. As the Official Pizza Partner of the reigning Stanley Cup champions, Stoner's welcomed the community with exclusive giveaways, including free small cheese pizzas for the first 50 guests, a chance to win free pizza for an entire year, and tickets to an upcoming Florida Panthers game. The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by CEO John Stetson, marking an exciting moment for the pizza brand.

The 51st location is at 6290 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33067, in the Coral Landings II shopping center, adjacent to Publix and Baptist Health Outpatient Services.

Stoner's Pizza is a delivery and takeout-focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend recipes. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, hickory-smoked chicken wings with 20 rub and sauce options, freshly prepared salads, and warm baked desserts.

Stoner's currently operates 52 restaurants system-wide, spanning seven states, with an additional 15 units in development.

About Stoner's Pizza:

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza is a flavor-first, community-first, rapidly growing fast-casual pizza brand with 52 locations in the Southeast US, Texas, and Colorado.

For more information, visit

, email the brand at [email protected] , or connect via Facebook

and Instagram .

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza, visit

or contact the Stoner's Pizza Franchise Development team at

[email protected] .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erica Roomy // Stoner's Pizza

9546550975

[email protected]

SOURCE Stoner's Pizza Joint