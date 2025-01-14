TRU Staffing Partners Formalizes Commitment To Staffing & Representing Talent In Legal AI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning talent agency and five-time 5000 Fastest-Growing U.S. company, today announced an expansion of services to include staffing for AI and AI governance. With the explosive adoption of artificial intelligence in law firms, corporate legal departments, and service providers who support them, organizations are increasingly seeking the assistance of TRU Staffing Partners to identify and deliver professionals with expertise in what is most broadly defined as legal AI. This includes:



AI attorneys

AI governance, including but not limited to compliance

Selection & integration of AI technology

Third-party contract, software, and services management

Enterprise policies & process creation

AI innovation leadership

Professionals selling all the above And much more

TRU Staffing Partners' commitment to representing talent and opportunities focused on AI extends far beyond connecting hiring managers and job seekers. TRU will provide job market intelligence that mirrors the monthly, quarterly, and annual job market intelligence that TRU produces for the eDiscovery , data privacy and protection, and cybersecurity communities regarding compensation bands, speed of hire, offer acceptance likelihood, remote vs. hybrid, contract vs. direct hire, volume of job availability, and other emerging trends.

“As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, the need for professionals who can govern and guide its use has never been greater,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder & CEO of TRU Staffing Partners.“Our expansion into legal AI and AI governance recruitment underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of emerging job markets at the intersection of legal and technology. Whether you're a corporate hiring manager building an AI governance program, a practicing attorney in a law firm looking to hire AI support staff or a team of AI lawyers, or a job seeker looking to make legal AI your career niche, TRU is the best positioned talent agency to guide organizations and individuals on employment decisions.”

TRU Staffing Partners is the world's leading global talent agency specializing in legal technology. TRU tracks the career movements of more than 100K professionals in the industry and has more than 65K subscribers to its weekly Jot Jobs newsletter. To receive real-time job market intelligence, join TRU Staffing Partners for any one of our free and recurring webinars .

For more information about TRU Staffing Partners' legal AI and AI governance recruitment services or to explore opportunities, contract talent options, and a wealth of research and market intelligence about compensation based on role definition, visit TRU's web site or email ... .

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in legal AI & AI governance, data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU's global network of top talent has earned extensive accolades, including as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (#1043), 2017 (#1189), 2022 (#4189), 2023 (#4326), and 2024 (4494); an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro #175) and Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2023 (Northeast #154); first place for National Law Journal's 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter; and 2019 Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premises or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.

Contact

TRU Staffing Partners

+1 312 898 7131

...