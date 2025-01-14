Tiara Yachts To Debut 56 LS At The 2025 Miami International Boat Show

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLLAND, Mich., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiara Yachts, a family-owned of American-made luxury watercrafts, will unveil their largest and most ambitious outboard model to date, the 56 LS, at the Miami International Boat Show (MIBS). The 56 LS will be on display alongside the entire Tiara product portfolio on D Dock of Herald Plaza from February 12-16, 2025.

Since it was first announced in August 2024, the 56 LS has earned multiple advance orders, sight unseen apart from virtual renderings and animations. This strong pre-launch demand highlights growing anticipation for the model's luxurious craftsmanship and innovative design.

Additionally, Tiara Yachts was recently named“Favorite Express Cruiser” for the fifth consecutive year in Southern Boating's Reader's Choice Awards. This recognition underscores Tiara's commitment to delivering industry-leading products and pristine customer service for its clients.

“The enthusiasm we've already seen for the 56 LS is energizing,” said Tom Slikkers, CEO and President of Tiara Yachts.“It's clear our customers recognize the quality and precision we bring to every Tiara model, and we can't wait for people to experience the 56 LS in person for the first time at the Miami International Boat Show.”

The 56 LS is powered by four Mercury® 600 HP Verado outboard engines, offering unparalleled performance emblematic of the company's Luxury Sport (LS) series. Its integrated electronics package includes Garmin® Marine Navigation Systems to provide confidence and peace of mind when navigating open water.

The exterior includes several social spaces and can be customized to prioritize entertaining or fishing based on the owner's needs. Below deck, two staterooms and two private heads can comfortably welcome four guests for overnight or extended stays.

Alongside the 56 LS, the entire 2025 model year lineup will be on display, including the EX 60, EX 54, 48 LE, 48 LS, 43 LE, 43 LS, 38 LS, 34 LS and 34 LX.

MIBS is the largest boat and yacht show in the world, with more than 1,000 boats on display and 100,000+ visitors annually. Show attendees can set appointments with Tiara Yachts to tour the 56 LS and other Tiara models accompanied by a factory-authorized dealer. Media and press walkthroughs are also available by request.

For more information on the 56 LS and the rest of the Tiara Yachts portfolio, please visit tiarayachts.com .

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 54 to 60 feet in the EX line. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 56 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit .

