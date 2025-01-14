Bridger Aerospace Secures $20 Million 5-Year Contract With The U.S. Department Of The Interior

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELGRADE, Mont., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger or“Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation's largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it has secured a five-year $20.1 million Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) for two air attack and surveillance aircraft in support of fire and resource management activities and other work for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Alaska Fire Service.

“Our air attack and surveillance fleet is ideally suited to serve the DOI and the State of Alaska to support their fire and resource management activities, including fire detection, logistical support and aerial observation, as well as the provision of information to initial attack aircraft focused on direct and immediate fire suppression,” commented Sam Davis, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company.“This 120-day Exclusive Use contract is an excellent example of the trend for government outsourcing of aerial firefighting. With our leading-edge sensor, surveillance and mapping capabilities and historic contract performance, we continue to be well positioned to support our federal and state government partners in the growing battle against wildfires.”

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation's largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at .

