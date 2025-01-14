Vice President-elect under Donald Trump discusses potential for "deal" regarding Greenland

(MENAFN) J.D. Vance, Vice President-elect under Donald Trump, discussed the potential for a "deal" regarding Greenland amidst Trump’s repeated statements about his interest in annexing the island to the United States. In a television interview, Vance emphasized that military force would not be required to secure Greenland, noting that U.S. are already stationed there. He highlighted Greenland's strategic importance to the U.S., as well as its vast natural resources.



Vance also mentioned that during a recent trip to Greenland, he and Donald Jr. met with local representatives who expressed a desire to further develop these resources. According to Axios, sources revealed that Denmark privately communicated to Trump a willingness to discuss enhancing security in Greenland and increasing the U.S. military presence there, without claiming sovereignty over the island.



Trump, who is set to take office on January 20, has publicly stated that U.S. control over Greenland, which is a semi-autonomous Danish territory, is an "absolute necessity." Trump has not ruled out using military or economic measures, including imposing tariffs on Denmark, to achieve this goal. Axios also reported that the Danish government is working to convince Trump that his security concerns can be addressed without claiming control of the island.

MENAFN14012025000045015687ID1109088538