Lebanese President Joseph Aoun holds binding consultations with members of parliament

(MENAFN) On Monday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held binding consultations with members of parliament, resulting in the nomination of Nawaf Salam, former Lebanese ambassador to the United Nations, as the designated head of the government. Salam, who currently serves as the president of the International Criminal Court, will lead the first formation under Aoun’s presidency.



Aoun conducted consultations with all 128 parliament members, with the majority of deputies endorsing Salam. However, 9 deputies supported the reappointment of current Prime Najib Mikati, while 33 others, including Hezbollah and Amal MPs led by Speaker Nabih Berri, abstained from naming a candidate.



Salam, born in 1953, has a distinguished academic and diplomatic background. He has been serving as president of the International Court of Justice since February 2024. He holds a doctorate in political science from the Institute of Political Studies in Paris (1992), a master's in law from Harvard Law School, and a doctorate in history from the Sorbonne University. Salam previously served as Lebanon’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2007 to 2017.

