Türkiye's main stock ends Monday’s session lower

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, BIST 100, closed Monday at 9,733.17 points, marking a decline of 1.79 percent compared to the previous session. This drop extended the index's losses for a second consecutive trading day, reflecting a downward trend in the market as investors adjusted their positions.



Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 fell by 177.44 points during the day, accompanied by a robust daily transaction volume of 96 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.71 billion. The notable trading activity indicated continued engagement from market participants, even amidst the downturn in stock prices.



In the commodities market, the price of an ounce of gold stood at USD2,688.14 as of 6:38 p.m. local time (3:38 GMT), reflecting the precious metal’s stability amid global economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at approximately USD80.95 per barrel, showing marginal movement in the energy market as global supply and demand dynamics remained in focus.



Currency exchange rates saw slight fluctuations during the session. The US dollar was valued at 35.4848 Turkish liras, while the euro traded at 36.2310 liras. The British pound stood at 43.1005 liras, reflecting continued currency market volatility as Türkiye’s economy navigates domestic and international financial pressures.

MENAFN14012025000045015839ID1109088467