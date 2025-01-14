Netanyahu's change in stance came as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump prioritizes ending war

(MENAFN) According to a source familiar with the negotiations, Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's change in stance came as U.S. President-elect Donald prioritized ending the war. The source noted that Netanyahu seeks to strengthen his alliance with Trump. Earlier, Hebrew 13 reported that Netanyahu met with Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Whitkoff. The Walla website, citing an Israeli official, reported that Whitkoff conveyed Trump's desire for a resolution within days during discussions with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.



Channel 12 also quoted an Israeli official, stating that Trump has recently taken a more personal role in advocating for the release of Israeli detainees. Trump, who is eager to address the ongoing crisis, has not waited until his official return to the White House to work on resolving the Israeli assault on Gaza. His Middle East envoy, Whitkoff, is playing a key role in the indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Doha, Qatar.



A month ago, Trump made headlines by issuing a blunt statement threatening severe consequences for the entire Middle East if detainees were not released before his inauguration on January 20. Trump emphasized his commitment to achieving peace in the region and suggested that an end to the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza could soon be achieved, although he did not specify how. Referring to the conflict as part of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, he warned that failure to resolve the crisis would lead to catastrophic consequences.

