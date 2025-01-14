Mysports From DIRECTV Changes The Game With More Flexibility And Choice For Die-Hard Sports Fans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MySports is the First of Several Genre-Based Options to Launch from DIRECTV

Key Takeaways



MySports is an industry-first sports-centric package with access to 40 sports and broadcast channels

MySports is initially available in 24 metro areas, with more areas to come soon DIRECTV to provide additional genre-specific options in the first half of 2025

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DIRECTV is again innovating in the sports and entertainment landscape by delivering more of what consumers want to watch with today's introduction of MySports. This new, cutting-edge sports pack is the first of its kind as a more tailored package of channels for fans looking for 24-7 sports.

At launch, MySports includes 40 sports and broadcast channels and is initially available in 24 metro areas, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, and others. Click here

for more information and the list of initial launch markets. The availability of MySports will expand into additional markets as DIRECTV adds more local stations to the package.

"The introduction of MySports from DIRECTV delivers consumers greater choice, flexibility, and control to select the type of content they want to watch at the right value," said Bill Morrow, CEO of DIRECTV. "This is the first of several genre-based options we plan to launch over the coming months on our path towards a brighter TV future for consumers."

Sports fans can stream MySports through the DIRECTV app on mobile devices or popular platforms like Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV. MySports will also make it easier to catch every play through game-time notifications and the ability to watch now on live TV or later through unlimited cloud DVR.

MySports Programming

The streamlined MySports package includes national and local channels in select markets, as well as live news channels.

National sports channels immediately available through MySports include ACC Network, Big Ten Network, DIRECTV 4K Live, DIRECTV 4K Live 2, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, SEC Network, TBS, TNT, TruTV and USA Network. Local channels will initially include any stations owned and operated by ABC, FOX, and NBC, with additional stations coming online soon.

Additional networks, local stations and ESPN+, will be included in MySports at no extra cost in the near future.



In addition, as with all DIRECTV packages, MySports customers will also have access to the MyFree DIRECTV ad-supported sports channels, which includes ACC Digital Network, Big 12, Fight Network, Fuel TV, Origin Sports, Pickleball TV, Players TV, Sports Grid, Stadium Stream, Surfer TV, Swerve Combat, T2, The Jim Rome Show, TNA, Torque by History, Waypoint TV and Women's Sports Network.

Why it matters

MySports is one meaningful step toward DIRECTV's vision for a Brighter TV Future . It delivers consumers more choice, flexibility, and control to select the programming lineups they want to watch at the right value. The introduction of MySports – to be followed by additional genre options from DIRECTV in 2025 like entertainment, kids & family, and more – addresses several consumer pain points:



According to the American Television Alliance , nearly 80% of consumers want more flexibility and choice in paying for the types of content they want to watch. Nearly 80% of DIRECTV customers watch less than 30 channels across their programming lineup.

If you're serious about sports, it's game on. Visit

to try MySports risk-free through a five-day free trial just in time for college football and NFL playoffs. Consumers who sign up online for the contract-free package before Feb. 28, 2025, can receive MySports for $49.99 monthly for the first three months, a $20 monthly savings. After the free trial, it auto-renews monthly, and consumers can cancel anytime.



About DIRECTV

As a leader in sports and entertainment for 30 years, DIRECTV provides some of the television distribution industry's best content aggregation, service, and user satisfaction, with or without a satellite. In 2023, DIRECTV elevated the customer experience by delivering Gemini, which can integrate customers' content from their DIRECTV service and third-party platform subscriptions into a single one-stop, digital experience without switching TV inputs. As consumer behaviors change, DIRECTV is evolving its product with a sharp focus on delivering value to customers through genre-based programming packages, including sports and lifestyle content.

SOURCE DIRECTV

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED