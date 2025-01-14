France Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report 2025, Featuring Orange, Microsoft, Capgemini, Accenture And Sopra Steria

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France - Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The country intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the enterprise ICT outlook, enterprise ICT budget allocations, enterprise ICT segment revenue and budget allocations, enterprise ICT market dynamics, enterprise priorities and ICT vendor landscape.

It reveals an executive-level overview of how the overall ICT budgets and their allocations towards various segments have changed for enterprises in the country in 2024 compared to 2023 and ICT revenue opportunity with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028.

The report also discusses about the market growth inhibitors impacting France's overall ICT market. It sheds focus on enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity covering 18 solution areas, segmental analysis, vertical analysis, as well as review of key macroeconomic and regulatory trends, and government initiatives.

The report also includes a brief profile on some of the key ICT vendors within the country.



The country intelligence provides information and insights into ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity by enterprises in France

Overall enterprise ICT revenue opportunity and ICT budget allocations for France

Macroeconomic and regulatory context and government initiatives

Insights on France's enterprise ICT growth drivers and market trends, basis the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey and Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2028

Insights on market growth inhibitors impacting France's overall ICT market

Breakdown of enterprise ICT revenue opportunity by solution areas, end-use verticals and enterprise size band

Segmental analysis of France's enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity - hardware, software and services

Insights on ICT technology spending priorities of enterprises on key solution areas in France Company snapshot

Key Topics Covered:



France Enterprise ICT Market Highlights

Macroeconomic and Regulatory Context

ICT Market Overview

Market Dynamics

ICT Market by Infrastructure Segments

Enterprises' Investment Priorities in Key Solution Areas

Enterprise Investment Priorities Across Key Verticals Company Snapshots

