Rear Admiral (Ret.) Mike Manazir Joins Advanced Manufacturing Startup Hadrian As Vice President Of Federal Sales

"Mike's leadership and operational experience are unmatched. His deep understanding of operations and his decades of service in the U.S. Navy, make him perfect to lead Hadrian's efforts in rebuilding the defense industrial base," said Hadrian's Founder and CEO Chris Power. "We are thrilled to have him on board as we continue to scale our capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the defense and aerospace industries."



Before joining the company, he held leadership roles at The Company, where he served across Government Operations, Boeing Global Services, and Boeing Defense, Space, and Security. His distinguished military career includes 36 years of service as a naval aviator, during which he commanded fighter squadrons, aircraft carriers, and a carrier strike group.

"I'm excited to be joining a talented and passionate team to deliver solutions that strengthen our national security and redefine what's possible in aerospace and defense," said Manazir. "If we don't rapidly modernize the American manufacturing industry and rebuild our industrial base, we risk falling behind in producing critical defense systems."

Based in Washington D.C., Manazir will spearhead strategies to align Hadrian's advanced manufacturing technologies with U.S. government programs to deliver the most advanced technology to support the defense industrial base.

About Hadrian: Hadrian is the factory of the future, transforming the U.S. industrial base by building highly automated factories that supercharge American workers with process engineering, AI, machine learning, and robotics. Its mission is to enable space and defense manufacturers to produce domestically at globally competitive costs, restoring U.S. industrial supremacy and countering China's manufacturing advantages.

