Blue Origin delays maiden orbital trip amid technical issues

(MENAFN) Jeff Bezos's space company, Blue Origin, will need to delay the much-anticipated first orbital flight of its new rocket after a launch attempt was prolonged for hours and ultimately canceled because of unspecified technical problems.



The impressive 320-foot (98-meter) New Glenn rocket, named after the legendary astronaut John Glenn, was set to take off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during a three-hour launch window beginning at 1:00 AM (0600 GMT) on Monday.



However, the countdown was repeatedly paused as teams worked to fix "anomalies," and by 3:10 AM, the mission was officially called off—an all-too-familiar event in the space industry, but still a letdown for the many viewers who stayed up to watch the live broadcast.



"We are standing down today's launch attempt to troubleshoot a vehicle subsystem issue that will take us beyond our launch window," stated Ariane Cornell, a Blue Origin executive, during the webcast.



She also mentioned, "We are reviewing opportunities for our next launch attempt."

