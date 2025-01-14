Lebanese leader taps ICJ president Nawaf Salam as new premier

(MENAFN) The president of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Nawaf Salam was appointed as the new prime in Lebanon and assigned with establishing a new on Monday, the Lebanese presidency reported in a press release.



The appointment came after Salam secured 84 out of 128 parliamentary votes in the binding consultations held by Leader Joseph Aoun.



Leader Aoun called Salam to assign him the position. Nevertheless, Salam is right now out of the country and is set to come back on Tuesday, as per the press release.



As part of Lebanon's fundamental standards, the role of prime minister is customarily occupied by a Sunni Muslim, while the president is always a Maronite Christian, and the parliamentary speaker is a Shiite Muslim.



Coming from a well-known political family in 1953, Salam is a Sunni Muslim. His uncle, Saeb Salam, occupied the position of prime minister several times ahead of Lebanon's civil war from 1975 to 1990, and his cousin, Tammam Salam, held the same position from 2014 to 2016.



Salam has a master's degree in law from Harvard University and two doctorates—one in history and the other one in political science—from Sorbonne University. Also, he served as Lebanon's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations from 2007 to 2017.

MENAFN14012025000045015839ID1109087475