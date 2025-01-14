Spiritual Leader Says Steve Jobs Wife Laurene Powell Ill With Allergies, 'She Is Resting...Will Participate In Ritual Dip'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Steve Jobs wife Laurene Powell is ill with allergies, but will participate in the 'Sangam' or ritual dip later today (January 14), according to an ANI report.

Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri told the news agency that Powell will take part in the tradition.“She will participate in the ritual of taking a dip (at the Sangam). She is resting in my 'shivir'. However, she has some allergies. She has never been to such a crowded place. She is quite simple. She stayed with us during the pooja. Our tradition is such that those who have never seen it - they all want to join.

Earlier on January 13, during a ceremonial event at Niranjani Akhara, she was bestowed with the Hindu name "Kamala" and also performed the ritual of 'pattabhishek' for spiritual leader Vyasanand Giri Maharaj. Dressed in a long white dress and an orange shawl, she engaged in prayers.

Devotees, both Indian and foreign, immersed themselves in the Maha Kumbh sacred tradition, contributing to the world's largest spiritual gathering. The largest congregations in the world is held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. On Maha Kumbh witnessed sadhus of the 13 Akhadas of the Sanatan Dharma are taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam one by one.

The 13 akhadas are divided into three groups -- Sanyasi (Shaivite), Bairagi (Vaishnav) and Udaseen. The Shaivite akhadas include Shree Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, Shree Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani, Shree Shambhu Panchagni Akhada, Shree Panchdashnam Aavahan Akhada and Taponidhi Shri Anand Akhada Panchayti.

The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh will take place till February 26, 2025. Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).