NOC To Strengthen Cooperation In Field Of Olympic Education And Safe Sports

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
The Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC) has received
Professor of Judo Education at the University of Hertfordshire Mike
Callan and Director of Global Partnerships, Global Experience, and
Study Abroad at the University of Hertfordshire John Driverl,
Azernews reports.
The meeting discussed strengthening cooperation between the
Azerbaijan Judo Federation and the National Olympic Committee in
the field of Olympic education and safe sports and considered the
possibility of using artificial intelligence to improve the
analysis of athletes' results and further steps in this
direction.
The parties also touched upon current priorities in preparation
for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, emphasizing the
importance of innovative approaches and educational initiatives in
athletes' development.
Since 1992, Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee has worked
purposefully and consistently for the dynamic development of sports
in the country.
Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, who has headed the committee
since 1997, Azerbaijan has witnessed a rapid development of the
Olympic movement.
Much attention is being given to holding international sports
competitions in Azerbaijan.
Major sports events including the first European Games (2015),
Islamic Solidarity Games (2017), and the European Youth Olympic
Festival (2019) were organized in Azerbaijan.
In 2015, the first European Games were held in Azerbaijan with
the participation of 10,000 athletes from 50 European countries.
The competition involved 11 sports facilities in Baku and one in
Mingachevir.
Azerbaijani athletes won 56 medals, including 21 gold, 15
silver, and 20 bronze, taking 2nd place in terms of the number of
medals.
Furthermore, the country hosted the 4th Islamic Solidarity
Games, where the Azerbaijani team secured a total of 162 medals (75
gold, 50 silver, and 37 bronze).
At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azerbaijani athletes won
two gold (in judo), two silver (in taekwondo and boxing), and three
bronze medals (in wrestling) during the competition.
MENAFN14012025000195011045ID1109087339
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.