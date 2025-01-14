NOC To Strengthen Cooperation In Field Of Olympic Education And Safe Sports

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC) has received Professor of Judo Education at the University of Hertfordshire Mike Callan and Director of Global Partnerships, Global Experience, and Study Abroad at the University of Hertfordshire John Driverl, Azernews reports.

The meeting discussed strengthening cooperation between the Azerbaijan Judo Federation and the National Olympic Committee in the field of Olympic education and safe sports and considered the possibility of using artificial intelligence to improve the analysis of athletes' results and further steps in this direction.

The parties also touched upon current priorities in preparation for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, emphasizing the importance of innovative approaches and educational initiatives in athletes' development.

Since 1992, Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee has worked purposefully and consistently for the dynamic development of sports in the country.

Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, who has headed the committee since 1997, Azerbaijan has witnessed a rapid development of the Olympic movement.

Much attention is being given to holding international sports competitions in Azerbaijan.

Major sports events including the first European Games (2015), Islamic Solidarity Games (2017), and the European Youth Olympic Festival (2019) were organized in Azerbaijan.

In 2015, the first European Games were held in Azerbaijan with the participation of 10,000 athletes from 50 European countries. The competition involved 11 sports facilities in Baku and one in Mingachevir.

Azerbaijani athletes won 56 medals, including 21 gold, 15 silver, and 20 bronze, taking 2nd place in terms of the number of medals.

Furthermore, the country hosted the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, where the Azerbaijani team secured a total of 162 medals (75 gold, 50 silver, and 37 bronze).

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azerbaijani athletes won two gold (in judo), two silver (in taekwondo and boxing), and three bronze medals (in wrestling) during the competition.