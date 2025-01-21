Garth Hudson, The Band's Last Original Member, Passes Away At 87

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Garth Hudson, the last surviving member of the iconic rock group The Band, has passed away at the age of 87. He died peacefully in his sleep on January 21, 2025, at a nursing home in Woodstock, New York. Hudson was renowned for his virtuosic skills on the Lowrey organ and saxophone, playing a pivotal role in shaping The Band's distinctive sound during the 1960s and 1970s.

Born on August 2, 1937, Garth Hudson was a musical polymath whose talents extended beyond the organ to include various instruments such as the accordion, trumpet, and violin. His innovative arrangements and intricate melodies helped elevate The Band from lively performers to one of the most influential rock ensembles of their time.

Tracks like "The Weight" and "Up on Cripple Creek" showcased his ability to blend rock, R&B, and country music, creating a sound that resonated deeply with audiences.

Garth Hudson's contributions were not limited to performance; he was instrumental in the recording process at Big Pink in Saugerties, New York, where Bob Dylan and The Band crafted legendary tracks known as the Basement Tapes.

Garth Hudson meticulous approach to music arrangement set The Band apart from their contemporaries, allowing them to maintain a unique identity amidst the psychedelic rock movement.

Throughout his career, Garth Hudson collaborated with numerous artists and continued to perform even after The Band's disbandment in 1976.

Garth Hudson, who regularly performed the music of the Band on tour in later years, released three solo albums on independent labels. In 2010, he curated“A Canadian Celebration of the Band,” a salute to the group featuring such countrymen as Neil Young, Bruce Cockburn, Mary Margaret O'Hara , Cowboy Junkies and Blue Rodeo, remembers Variety.

Garth Hudson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Band in 1994, and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2008, Variety added. The group became part of the Juno Awards' Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1989 .

Notably, Garth Hudson's family was musical: His father played flute, drums, cornet and saxophone and performed in local dance bands, and his mother played accordion. He grew up listening to country and jazz. His first public experience in music was playing hymns in an uncle's funeral parlor.