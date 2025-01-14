Milli Majlis To Resume Work With Committee Meetings

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Member of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) will return from vacation tomorrow, marking the start of the 2025 spring session with committee meetings.

Azernews reports that the first committee meeting is scheduled for January 16, with the Parliament's Culture Committee set to convene.

The agenda for the Culture Committee's meeting includes the following:



Report on the work completed by the Culture Committee during the 2024 autumn session.

Draft work plan for the Culture Committee's activities during the 2025 spring session. Consideration of amendments to the Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Library Work" and "On Museums" (third reading).

It should be noted that according to Article 88 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Milli Majlis holds two regular sessions annually, the spring session from February 1 to May 31 and the autumn session from September 30 to December 30.

Since February 1 this year falls on a Saturday, the first plenary session of the legislative body will take place on February 3, the first working day after the holiday.