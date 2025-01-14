Milli Majlis To Resume Work With Committee Meetings
Member of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) will return
from vacation tomorrow, marking the start of the 2025 spring
session with committee meetings.
Azernews reports that the first committee
meeting is scheduled for January 16, with the Parliament's Culture
Committee set to convene.
The agenda for the Culture Committee's meeting includes
the following:
Report on the work completed by the Culture Committee during
the 2024 autumn session.
Draft work plan for the Culture Committee's activities during
the 2025 spring session.
Consideration of amendments to the Laws of the Republic of
Azerbaijan "On Library Work" and "On Museums" (third reading).
It should be noted that according to Article 88 of the
Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Milli Majlis holds
two regular sessions annually, the spring session from February 1
to May 31 and the autumn session from September 30 to December
30.
Since February 1 this year falls on a Saturday, the first
plenary session of the legislative body will take place on February
3, the first working day after the holiday.
