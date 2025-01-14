Donald Trump Inauguration: Here's How Much Apple, Amazon And Other Tech Giants Are Donating Full List Revealed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald Inauguration: Donald Trump will be formally inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States of America on January 20, Monday.

The swearing-in kicks off formally with fireworks on Saturday, January 18. The four-day spectacle includes three VIP events at Trump's course outside Washington, D.C., and a Make America Great Again (MAGA) victory rally at Capital One Arena in Washington on the eve of the swearing-in.

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee has raised more than $170 million and is on track to end up with more than $200 million to spend on inaugural events and operations, US media reported. The committee is tasked with planning and hosting much of the pageantry part of transitions of power in the US. This, however, does not include Trump's swearing-in at the Capitol or his inaugural address. Both these are paid for by a special joint congressional committee.

The $200 million is a record and thrice more than incumbent President Biden's collection of $62 million in 2021 when he defeated Trump. Tech billionaire Elon Musk's donation of over $270 million to Trump's campaign made him the biggest political donor in the US.

As the big day nears, big corporate companies from Wall Street to Silicon Valley have pledged donations to Trump's inaugural fund before his return to the White House next week, perhaps to stitch up a positive rapport with his new administration.

The companies listed by various media, including Reuters, include:

Apple: Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, is personally donating $1 million towards Donald Trump 's inauguration fund, according to a report by Axios, citing sources.

Adobe has donated $1 million to the fund, a company spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters.