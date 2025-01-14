Stagnated Market Condition Worry Balkh Coppersmiths

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pakjwok): Some braziers in northern Balkh province have complained about the stagnated condition for their products and expressed concerns that coppersmithing art was faced with eradication.

The profession of copper-smith is an ancient of Afghanistan which once shun well but currently it faced a complete stagnation within the country due to some reasons.

Abdul Manan, a coppersmith in northern Balkh province told Pajhwok Afghan News, he inherited this profession from his ancestors, with the passage of each day, the profession dwindled and there was no one to support it.

If some sort of supported was providing and more raw materials arranged for this industry, people involved in this profession could make good gains in this industry, he said.

Besides Abdul Manan, a number of Balkh coppersmiths believed they were not paid any attention during the past years which was the main reason for the stagnation of this industry.

Abdul Qayoum, another seller of copper artifacts acknowledged, Abdul Manan but added the industry was weakened and they could sell less copper products.

He said if attention is not paid for the revival of this art, it would be perished country.

There were over 40 shops in Mazar-i-Sharif city which sold copper products but not only four of such shops remained opened to sell copper appliances, he said.

The industry produced more copper dishes for food and other purposes which was sold all over Mazar-i-Sharif city, but the residents of this city shifted to the use of glass, plastic and other metals dishes.

Mirwais Ahmadi, head of the Artisans Union, has also expressed his concern about the stagnation of this industry and said only four shops sold such appliances which were locally produced from copper.

He urged the people to support this industry by purchasing such items from local markets to prevent the stagnation of this industry.

Provincial Industry and Commerce director, Nasser Ahmad Niazi assured the support of the government.

Niazi told Pajhwok:“The Industry and Commerce department had always stood by the industrialists and resolved their problems, he urged such industrialists to share their problems with the officials.”

It is worth mentioning, apart from coppersmithing, some of other industrialists are involved in blacksmithing, tin-smithing, clay work, Karakul skin production and some other professions in Balkh province.

