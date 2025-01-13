Kuwait FM Commends Outcomes Of Engineers, Architects Program

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya praised on Monday the outcomes of the program on rehabilitating and training fresh engineers and architects who have become "ambassadors of innovation and excellence".

Al-Yahya, also chairman of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), made the statement to reporters during a ceremony, he attended and sponsored, that marked the passing of 20 years of the program.

The 20-year program has constituted a that enabled young national efficiencies, he added, referring that more than 1,000 engineers graduated from this project.

Meanwhile, the fund director general Waleed Al-Bahar said the training program is a main pillar of the institution's vision to enable Kuwaiti youth and rehabilitate them how to be the future leaders.

The program not only prepares engineers for markets but also helps them provide contributions to developing the country's institutions, he added.

The program has three phases, which lasts for one year, to help trainees how to develop their skills, he stated.

The fund launched the program in 2004 to upgrade national human resources and meet the needs of Kuwait's labor market. (end)

