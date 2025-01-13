Qatari PM Tackles Ceasefire Talks With UN Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan13 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani discussed on Monday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the latest developments in the ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Qatari of Foreign Affairs said that the talks took place in a phone call, adding that talks also highlighted developments in other occupied Palestinian territories.

The statement noted that the two sides discussed ways to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid without any obstacles to Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Mohammad affirmed during the call the State of Qatar's full support for all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security, peace, and stability in the region.

Earlier, Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed during a phone call with US President Joe Biden the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. (end)

