Mod Undersec. Holds Discussions With British Advisor
1/13/2025 3:05:40 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Defense Ministry Undersecretary sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah discussed on Monday along with British Defense Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa Vice Admiral Edward Ahlgren, issues of common interest.
A Defense Ministry statement said that this was on occasion of Ahlgren's official visit to the country along with an accompanying delegation.
Attending the meeting were Ministry Assistant Undersecretary Sheikha Dr. Shamayel Al-Sabah, UK Ambassador to the country Belinda Lewis, as well as a number of Ministry senior officials. (end)
