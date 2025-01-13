Old Doha Port Embraces Cutting-Edge Technology For Sustainable Operations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) From robotic water cleaners to innovative waste management systems, Old Doha is utilising cutting-edge to ensure its operations are environmentally sustainable while hosting major events, its CEO Mohamed Abdulla al-Mulla has said.

“Old Doha Port aligns its practices with Qatar's National Vision 2030. This commitment is reflected in several innovative and impactful initiatives aimed at protecting natural resources and ensuring a greener future,” he told Gulf Times.

Al-Mulla said the port adopted a comprehensive approach in marine conservation, resource management, waste reduction, and community engagement.

One of the most visible projects this year, he noted, is the annual seabed cleaning drive. He said divers cleared more than 650 metres of seabed, collecting debris and demonstrating the port's dedication to preserving Qatar's marine ecosystems and raising public awareness about marine conservation.

Al-Mulla added that Old Doha Port is integrating eco-friendly infrastructure across its operations: solar panels are utilised to reduce energy consumption, and water recycling systems are in place to conserve fresh water.

He said the recycled water is used to irrigate the green spaces in Mina Parks and for cooling purposes, significantly decreasing the environmental impact of the port's operations. In addition, the architectural design of the port maximises natural light, reducing the need for artificial lighting and further contributing to lower energy usage.

He pointed out that comprehensive waste management practices are also a key element of the port's sustainability plan:“Waste is meticulously sorted on-site, ensuring that materials like metals, plastics, and paper are directed to recycling facilities.

“This supports a circular economy by turning waste into reusable resources and minimises the amount of waste sent to landfills. Additionally, proprietary spill pads are employed to prevent oil spills, safeguarding marine health”.

According to al-Mulla, the port employs the Jellyfishbot Expert, an autonomous robotic tool for water surface cleaning. This innovative device efficiently collects debris, plastic waste, and even oil residues, ensuring cleaner and safer aquatic environments.

He stressed that this device is crucial during major events, as its advanced features allow it to maintain high water quality even with increased activity.

The port's CEO also highlighted the importance of community engagement in their sustainability efforts, organising workshops, public awareness drives, and events to involve both residents and visitors in its green programmes. These activities, he said, promote a culture of environmental consciousness, furthering the broader goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

“These initiatives not only protect Qatar's natural resources but also position the port as a leader in sustainable maritime practices globally,” al-Mulla said.

