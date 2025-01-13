Fedex And Globalmedic Overcome Obstacles To Offer Relief Across Canada

(MENAFN- 3BL) FedEx knows that success is about making a positive difference in the communities where we live and work. That's why we're proud of our ongoing relationship with GlobalMedic, a registered Canadian charity dedicated to supporting individuals and families in need with essential services and resources at home and across the world.

The vast geography of Canada makes providing aid to those in need both logistically challenging and costly, and our support of GlobalMedic helps alleviate some of those burdens. Through this collaboration, FedEx provides valuable volunteer support and helps cover significant shipping expenses, ensuring that GlobalMedic can continue its essential work without delay.

About GlobalMedic

GlobalMedic specializes in disaster relief and life-saving humanitarian aid programs. Their mission is to provide critical support to communities affected by disasters, as well as those facing ongoing challenges. From food and hygiene products to emergency supplies, GlobalMedic delivers the resources that many vulnerable people urgently need in Canada and around the world. GlobalMedic's mission aligns with the FedEx Cares focus on Delivering for Good which involves providing humanitarian aid and disaster preparedness.

Impact of FedEx Support

Thanks to FedEx Canada's involvement, GlobalMedic has been able to expand its reach and provide aid across Canada. From June 2023 to May 2024, FedEx delivered 76 shipments of essential supplies to shelters, health centers, schools, food banks and other organizations in eight provinces across the country. The shipments included pantry staples like lentils and beans for those facing hardship, as well as hygiene necessities like deodorant, soap, and menstrual products.

Recent Volunteer Efforts

On September 3, 2024, a group of forty dedicated FedEx volunteers spent the day assembling food kits for GlobalMedic at their warehouse in Toronto. The team prepared and packaged more than 200 boxes of nutritious dried food, which will be distributed to shelters, food banks, and community support agencies nationwide. These kits are expected to provide meals to more than 4,300 families, helping to ensure that those in need have access to quality food during difficult times.

Besides food and hygiene items, FedEx also helped GlobalMedic deliver a fire skid to Victoria, BC and sleeping bags to Northern Ontario. The fire skid is equipped with a 1,000-litre holding tank, a pump and a hose. It can turn any pick-up truck or utility vehicle into a small fire truck. The sleeping bags were sent to a children's foundation in Sudbury, Ontario to help support their camp programs.

Why It Matters

Through the GlobalMedic relationship, FedEx is making a tangible, positive impact across Canada and around the world. Not only do our team members volunteer their time and skills, but the resources provided also ease the financial burden of shipping and logistics for the charity. In turn, this collaboration ensures that essential aid reaches communities in need more efficiently and effectively.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.