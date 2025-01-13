MNC Asserts Accountability And Transparency In Trial With MMF

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ottawa, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the first day of a nine-week trial related to litigation filed by the Métis National Council (MNC). At its heart, this necessary litigation is about ensuring accountability, transparency, and good governance within the Métis Nation.

The claim, filed against former MNC officials, the Manitoba Métis Federation, and others, arises from findings uncovered during an internal review conducted following the election of former MNC President Cassidy Caron in September 2021. This election itself followed years of gridlock born from previous MNC leadership's open refusal to hold meetings or set an election date for a new MNC President as required under the MNC bylaws.

To protect ethical governance at the MNC, in 2021, four of the MNC's five Governing Members-the Métis Nation of Alberta (now Otipemisiwak Métis Government), the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, the Métis Nation of Ontario, and the Métis Nation British Columbia-sought, and ultimately obtained, a court order directing an election be held.

Following the court-ordered election and Manitoba Métis Federation's withdrawal from the MNC, the remaining four MNC Governing Members ordered an internal review of financial and human resources practices during the disputed pre-election period.

The internal review found that funding and other assets meant to serve the entire Métis Nation's needs-including the Métis Veterans Legacy Program and Métis Archival Database-were allegedly mismanaged and diverted for the benefit of select individuals and Métis Governments, through inappropriate processes that contravened MNC's bylaws.

This compelled the Métis National Council's leadership to act decisively to protect and safeguard the interests of Métis citizens, including Métis Veterans, and the integrity of the Métis Nation's governance, and ensure that such mismanagement is not repeated.

Why This Trial Matters

In 2021, the MNC's Board of Governors-comprised of the presidents of the Métis Nation of Alberta (now Otipemisiwak Métis Government), the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, the Métis Nation of Ontario, and the Métis Nation British Columbia-unanimously voted to pursue litigation, recognizing their responsibility to confront mismanagement uncovered during an internal financial and human resources review.

The Board of Governors was clear: accountability and good governance are non-negotiable. This trial is about doing the right thing for the Métis Nation. Métis citizens deserve no less.

The Métis Nation deserves full transparency and accountability in this matter and a fulsome understanding of MNC's governance history. Addressing these issues is critical to continuing to rebuild the MNC as an ethical institution that works for Métis Governments and citizens.

Since filing the litigation, the MNC has prioritized rebuilding trust, strengthening governance structures, and ensuring that resources are directed to their intended purposes for the benefit of the entire Métis Nation-not select individuals or Métis governments.

Moving Forward Together

Despite the challenges posed by these legal proceedings, the MNC has continued to deliver for Métis citizens, advocating for Métis Nation issues, securing funding for critical programs, providing support for Métis Veterans, and representing Métis interests on national and international stages.

The MNC remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency, accountability, and serving Métis Governments and their citizens to its fullest potential. As the trial unfolds, MNC will continue to focus on the work that matters most-delivering meaningful results for Métis people and advancing the aspirations of the Métis Nation nationally and internationally.

The MNC has continued to deliver for Métis Governments and the citizens they represent, advocating for a stronger, more unified Métis Nation built on trust, respect, and integrity.

-30-

Since 1983, the Métis National Council has been the national and international voice of the Métis Nation within Canada. Through the Canada-Métis Nation Accord, the MNC advocates on behalf of its Governing Members to advance Métis rights and interests within their respective jurisdictions, including the implementation of the Métis Nation's inherent right to self-determination and self-government. The MNC is committed to accountability and transparency within its operations, and to its relationships with MNC Governing Members.

