Gorilla Earns Top Spot As America's Most Trusted Caulk & Sealant Brand Second Year In A Row In Lifestory Research Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lifestory Research announces the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Caulk & Sealant Study results.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lifestory Research announces that Gorilla has been ranked as the most trusted caulk and sealant brand in the United States for the second consecutive year in its 2025 America's Most Trusted® Caulk & Sealant Study. The recognition is based on a comprehensive survey of 4,052 U.S. consumers over the past 12 months.With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 115.3, Gorilla led the industry in consumer trust, earning the highest ratings for overall trust among top caulk and sealant brands. The brand outpaced other brands, including Loctite, Liquid Nails, OSI Sealants, Flex Seal, GE, and Dow Corning.The 2025 America's Most Trusted® Caulk & Sealant Study evaluates consumer perceptions and trust across various brands in the caulk and sealant category. By measuring consumer trust, satisfaction, and brand loyalty, the study provides valuable insights into the most respected brands in the marketplace.Lifestory Research's annual rankings are based on comprehensive consumer sentiment analysis, providing an independent benchmark for companies to understand how they are perceived regarding brand trust.For more information about the study, visitAbout the America's Most Trusted® StudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .About Lifestory Research®Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit .About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:/press-release-info-rulesAny information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Contact Lifestory Research to learn more .

