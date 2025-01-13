(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

World's First AI Cabin Crew, Sama, Debuts on Instagram Through Qatar Airways and UneeQ Collaboration

Pioneering a new era of digital engagement, Sama brings human-like connections and inspiration to a global audience on Instagram.

- Danny Tomsett, CEO of UneeQAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- UneeQ , the leader in digital human technology, celebrates its successful collaboration and the launch of Sama's Instagram channel, Qatar Airways groundbreaking digital human. Sama, the world's first AI-powered virtual cabin crew member, is not just redefining the role of digital ambassadors but is also revolutionizing how brands engage with audiences in the digital age.As Qatar Airways' engaging digital ambassador, Sama will use her Instagram platform to provide an insider's perspective on the destinations she“visits” during layovers, and offer a glimpse into the dynamic life of a cabin crew member. From behind-the-scenes content to personal experiences from her layovers, Sama's Instagram channel will provide an entirely new way for passengers and followers to connect with the Qatar Airways experience."Sama's Instagram presence represents an exciting shift in brand engagement-she's not just an AI influencer but a digital human designed to create genuine connections," said Danny Tomsett, CEO of UneeQ. "Through a customer-centric approach, Sama offers a subtle and thoughtful approach to interaction, ensuring every engagement feels meaningful and personal, not just promotional.”Qatar Airways Senior Vice President of Global Marketing & Corporate Communications, Mr. Babar Rahman, said: "At Qatar Airways, we continuously strive to innovate and redefine the travel experience for our customers. We also want to meaningfully engage with audiences where they are, and this is increasingly in the digital space. Sama's Instagram debut is testament to our commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology to connect, inspire and assist travelers, complementing the world-leading, personalized service we are known for.”Sama's debut on Instagram is a groundbreaking moment as she becomes the first AI-powered digital human cabin crew member to take center stage on a social media platform–designed for personal interaction and engagement that is as authentic, realistic and as versatile as possible. By placing Sama in real environments, it adds a relatable human touch to her interactions, showcasing a vibrant and engaging demeanor that builds authentic connections with Qatar Airways' global audience.“Qatar Airways continues to set a benchmark in innovation,” Tomsett added.“We're honored to collaborate with them in bringing Sama closer to passengers and followers worldwide. Her presence on Instagram is a powerful demonstration of how digital humans can forge meaningful relationships, redefine customer engagement, and elevate brand experiences.”Sama's Instagram channel is the next step in her journey of transforming digital presence into a realm of meaningful engagement. By offering engaging and relatable content, Sama steps beyond what other virtual influencers offer, and exemplifies the unique capabilities of digital humans to enrich how brands interact with their audiences.Followers can join Sama on her exciting journey by following her on Instagram @SamaOnTheMove, where travel inspiration and insider insights await.To learn more about UneeQ's digital human solutions, please visit digitalhumans and request a demo.About UneeQ:UneeQ is a global leader in digital human technology, providing lifelike and emotionally intelligent AI-powered virtual beings for businesses seeking to elevate customer experiences. UneeQ's platform enables organizations to create highly personalized interactions that drive engagement, foster trust, and deliver exceptional value.

