USMC Insurance Explains How Commercial General Liability Insurance Applies To Independent Contractors

Commercial general liability insurance protects businesses from losses resulting from third-party claims of bodily injury, property damage, or personal and advertising injury. Traditionally, this coverage is associated with businesses with formal employees. However, the growing reliance on independent contractors in sectors such as construction, professional services, and creative industries has raised questions about whether CGL policies extend to non-employee workers.



The applicability of commercial general liability insurance to independent contractors largely depends on how the contractor is classified within the policy and the nature of the work being performed. Independent contractors may be entitled to liability protection if they are included as“additional insureds” under a business's CGL policy. However, this inclusion is not automatic and often requires specific policy endorsement.



For businesses, ensuring adequate liability coverage when hiring independent contractors is crucial to managing risk. Many CGL policies exclude coverage for subcontracted work unless explicitly added through endorsements. Similarly, independent contractors should consider securing their own CGL policies to mitigate personal financial exposure in case of claims arising from their professional activities.



USMC Insurance advises policyholders to consult with their insurance providers or agents to confirm the scope of their coverage. Businesses and contractors can benefit from collaborating on risk management strategies that align with their specific operational needs. Both businesses and contractors must carefully evaluate the terms of their insurance policies - reviewing exclusions, endorsements, and limits is essential to understand how liability is allocated between the contracting parties. Additionally, some industries may require specific policy enhancements, such as coverage for professional errors or environmental liabilities, which are not typically included in standard CGL policies.



