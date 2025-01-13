KRAFTON And Mahindra Join Forces To Redefine Virtual Engagement By Driving The Sporty BE 6 Electric SUV Into BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, January 13, 2025 – In a landmark partnership, that bridges the worlds of gaming and automotive innovation, KRAFTON India and Mahindra have joined hands to bring Mahindra's Electric Origin SUV- BE 6 into the dynamic universe of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). This unique partnership offers consumers an immersive experience, aiming to captivate the aspirations of India's young, tech-savvy audience.



With this first-of-its-kind collaboration, starting January 16, 2025, BGMI players will be able to interact with the, sporty and performance-driven Mahindra BE 6 within the game, bringing a new level of realism and excitement to the virtual battleground. Players can unlock a range of exclusive items inspired by the BE 6, including Suits like Quantum and Chrono Charge, and gameplay tools like Volt Tracer Gun, and Neon Drop BE6 Parachute, Flashvault BE 6 Backpack, SparkStrike Pan and more. Special missions during the collaboration will also reward players with unique prizes such as Mahindra Event Crates, Gifts and a chance to win real Mahindra BE 6.



"This collaboration marks a major milestone in KRAFTON India's efforts to deliver truly immersive and localized experiences for Indian gamers", said Seddharth Merrotra, Head of Business Development at KRAFTON India. "Mahindra, an iconic Indian brand known for innovation, and the BE 6 with its sporty and high-end tech, was a natural fit for BGMI's futuristic and immersive universe. By integrating the BE 6 into BGMI, we're not only bringing culturally resonant content to the game but also creating unique opportunities for our players to engage with the best of India's innovation. Henceforth, setting a new benchmark in consumer engagement, captivating automotive and gaming enthusiasts alike. It further paves the way for many more groundbreaking updates as we continue to explore new ways to captivate our community."



Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Joint Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited added, "At Mahindra, we are redefining electric mobility with the BE 6. Built on our revolutionary INGLO architecture and powered by MAIA, the fastest automotive mind in the world, the BE 6 is crafted for those who thrive on thrill of adventure and innovation. Our collaboration with KRAFTON India brings the BE 6 into the virtual realm of BGMI. By merging automotive excellence with gaming innovation, we aim to engage India's vibrant, tech-savvy audience, delivering thrilling experiences."



A Real-World Prize to Elevate Excitement



In a move that takes collaboration beyond the virtual world, KRAFTON and Mahindra are offering players a chance to win a real Mahindra BE 6 eSUV. Participants can enter by first completing the Mahindra BE 6 Exchange Centre missions to collect "Nitro Wheel" & redeem the "Mahindra Event Crate" followed by creating a short video (10–30 seconds) showcasing the BE 6 in BGMI and posting it on Instagram or YouTube. To qualify, players must tag BGMI's and Mahindra Electric's official accounts and use the hashtags #BGMIxMahindra and #UnleashTheCharge. This contest offers a thrilling opportunity for one lucky gamer to take home the electric SUV. Terms and conditions apply.





About KRAFTON, Inc.



Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit





About KRAFTON India



In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 200 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $170 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India's game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS).





About Mahindra



Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility SUVs, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.



The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

