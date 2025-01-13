Mastercard / Visa Merchant Refund – Deadline For Filing Is February 4, 2025!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BATAVIA, Ill., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RMS Enterprises and Stoic Business Solutions have partnered to help facilitate the distribution of funds due to any merchant who used MasterCard or Visa between 2004 and 2019. A appeals court upheld a $5.6 billion antitrust class-action settlement that accused Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc of improperly fixing credit and debit card fees. (Payment Card Interchange Fee & Merchant Discount Antitrust Litigation, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-339).

Any nonprofit or business in the United States is eligible to file a claim if they accepted Visa and/or MasterCard credit or debit payments between January 1, 2004, and January 25, 2019. This includes businesses that have since closed or gone bankrupt. It is estimated that you will receive between 1% and 2% of all credit card transactions during the 15-year period mentioned. The last day for eligible merchants to submit a claim is February 4, 2025, at 11:59PM PST ( new extended deadline ).

Notices to claimants were mailed out beginning in December 2023. Since less than 15% of eligible claims have been filed, the deadline has been extended to February 4, 2025. Because of the quickly approaching deadline of this opportunity, many business owners do not have the time or resources to complete the filing on time. They are turning to an experienced third-party like RMS Enterprises and their partner, Stoic Business Solutions, to do this on their behalf.

Here is why you should consider using RMS Enterprises and Stoic Business Solutions. We provide a comprehensive claims service for you on a contingent fee basis, meaning we only get paid when you do. It will take less than 15 minutes of your time to complete the entire process, including e-signing your documents. As part of our service we:



Work with the claims administrator to collect your applicable data and records

Fill out the necessary documentation and send a report to you

Reconcile differences to resolve any submission issues

Submit your claim before the deadline using proper forms Disburse net funds from the settlement



Our mission is to help you navigate the filing process and assist your business in recovering your share of the settlement. We have a streamlined process designed to ensure a seamless and efficient filing of your claim. Our experienced team is committed to helping you secure the maximum benefit possible. Our contingency fee of 20% covers processing, attorney fees, and administrative work, allowing you to focus on your work while we handle the details.

To proceed, the following client information will be needed:



Individual Name of Authorized Company Representative

Title

Business Name(s) & DBA

Business Address(es)

Phone Number & Email Address Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) or EIN

For more information about filing a claim, email Roxane Shilka at ... or call at 630-865-8408, or schedule a 15 minute free consultation at .

Press Contact:

Roxane Shilka

...

630-865-8408